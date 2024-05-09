ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Announces Earnings Results

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded down 2.48 on Thursday, hitting 103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 120.40 and a 200-day moving average of 90.99. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 91.64.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

