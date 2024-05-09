Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 2,033,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,973,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

