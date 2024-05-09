JMP Securities Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 1,807,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,704.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

