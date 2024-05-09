Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. 14,791,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,189. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 82,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.