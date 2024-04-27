Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 447,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.