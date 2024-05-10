E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 432,090 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $14.48. 323,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $749.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

