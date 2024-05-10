Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 28,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.