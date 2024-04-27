Truist Financial Corp Sells 95,242 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,242 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $78,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

