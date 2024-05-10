Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.
EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.
In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 930,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
