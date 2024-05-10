Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 778,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

