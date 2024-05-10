Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 620 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brady were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

