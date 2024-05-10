Needham & Company LLC Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $11.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.23.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

