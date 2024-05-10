Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) PT Raised to $79.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 206,561 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 60.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

