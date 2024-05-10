LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $9.81. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 800,129 shares traded.

LZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

