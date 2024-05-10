Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $27.08. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 129,002 shares traded.

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

