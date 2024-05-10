Needham & Company LLC Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance
TCNNF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.
About Trulieve Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.