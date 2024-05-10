Needham & Company LLC Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $14.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

TCNNF stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

