O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

OI opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

