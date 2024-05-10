Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

