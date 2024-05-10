Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 363 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.