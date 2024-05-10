Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

NYSE:STNG opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 779,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

