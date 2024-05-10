Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 547 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

