Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at TD Cowen

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of BE stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

