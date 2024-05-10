Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

About Cavco Industries

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $376.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

