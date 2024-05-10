Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $213.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 301,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,528,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.