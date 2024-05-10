TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,512 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,402,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 7,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 648,825 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 469.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 668,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 550,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,663,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

