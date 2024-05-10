Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.13. 95,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

