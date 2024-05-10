Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
