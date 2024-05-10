Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT):

4/25/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/25/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $467.00 to $487.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $482.00 to $499.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $508.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $377.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $518.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $475.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $470.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,259. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

