Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,978 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

