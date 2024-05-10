Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 124,764 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. 10,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

