Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

YUM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.