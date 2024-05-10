Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $730.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.65 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

