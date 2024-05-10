Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.17. 198,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

