Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,652,000 after buying an additional 232,515 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 54,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.73. 322,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,225. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.