Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,645 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 44.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 522,621 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stagwell by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 273,018 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

