Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 34,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,119,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.15. 149,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,130. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.