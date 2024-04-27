Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,677 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 2,394,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.