Golden State Equity Partners Sells 5,879 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,556,000 after acquiring an additional 573,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,878. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.