NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 4th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 25.52.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
