Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.8 %

CTVA opened at $57.83 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

