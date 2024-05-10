Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 6.25% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 263.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $427,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

