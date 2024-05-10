The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,030. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

