Ecora Resources PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ECOR opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ecora Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.40 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($62,881.72). Corporate insiders own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

