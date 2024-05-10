Future Generation Global Limited (FGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other news, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$27,786.99 ($18,401.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,897 shares of company stock worth $180,667. 12.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
