First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

