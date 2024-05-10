Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.74 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

