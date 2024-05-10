PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PetroTal Price Performance

PTAL stock opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £417.53 million, a P/E ratio of 468.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.02.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.