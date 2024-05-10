PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PTAL stock opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £417.53 million, a P/E ratio of 468.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.02.
