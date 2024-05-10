Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $1,778,849.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,598 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 32.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 127,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.