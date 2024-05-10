Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $968.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

