Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

